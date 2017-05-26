Name : Far Cry 5

Developer : Ubisoft Montreal

Publisher : Ubisoft

Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC

Genre : FPS, Action-Adventure

Release Date : February 27, 2018

Price : $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD)

Just ahead of E3, Ubisoft released the news that they’re bringing Far Cry 5 next year, and for the first time ever, it’ll be set within America itself, specifically in the fictional Hope County, Montana.

As the new junior deputy of fictional Hope County, Montana, players will find that their arrival accelerates a years-long silent coup by a fanatical doomsday cult, the Project at Eden’s Gate, igniting a violent takeover of the county. Caught off guard and drawn into a power struggle, players must disrupt the carefully laid plans of the Project at Eden’s Gate and fan the fires of resistance to help liberate the Hope County community and themselves.

Under siege and cut off from the rest of the world, players will join forces with residents of Hope County and form the Resistance. The fight against the cult will take players to unique locations throughout Hope County that provide different gameplay experiences. During their journey, players can fly planes to engage cult forces in aerial dogfights across Big Sky Country. While tracking down cult members and gathering resources for survival across farmland, forests, mountains and rivers, players can get behind the wheel of iconic American muscle cars, big rigs, ATVs and boats. Vehicles also provide refuge when under attack by animals or as a way to quickly escape when things don’t go as planned.