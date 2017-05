Name : RiME

Developer : Tequila Works

Publisher : Grey Box. Six Foot

Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Genre : Puzzle

Price : $39.99 (CDN), $29.99 (USD)

Grey Box, Six Foot and independent developer Tequila Works have released the single-player puzzle adventure gameas a physical and digital title on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One and Windows PC. RiME will also be available for the Nintendo Switch at a later date.

Experienced through the eyes of a young boy shipwrecked alone on a mysterious island, RiME delivers an emotional journey of exploration and discovery. The game takes inspiration from a variety of sources, including literature like The Little Prince, the films of Studio Ghibli and Ray Harryhausen, the art of JoaquĂ­n Sorolla, and the gorgeous terrain of the Mediterranean coast. Players will encounter wild creatures, ancient ruins, forgotten secrets and thoughtful puzzles that play with light, sound, perspective and even time itself.