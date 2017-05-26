Name : RiME

Developer : Tequila Works

Publisher : Grey Box. Six Foot

Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Genre : Puzzle

Price : $39.99 (CDN), $29.99 (USD)

Grey Box, Six Foot and independent developer Tequila Works have released the single-player puzzle adventure gameas a physical and digital title on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One and Windows PC. RiME will also be available for the Nintendo Switch at a later date.

Experienced through the eyes of a young boy shipwrecked alone on a mysterious island, RiME delivers an emotional journey of exploration and discovery. The game takes inspiration from a variety of sources, including literature like The Little Prince, the films of Studio Ghibli and Ray Harryhausen, the art of Joaquín Sorolla, and the gorgeous terrain of the Mediterranean coast. Players will encounter wild creatures, ancient ruins, forgotten secrets and thoughtful puzzles that play with light, sound, perspective and even time itself.