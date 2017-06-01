Hover: Revolt of Gamers Launch Trailer is Available Now | TRAILER
Hover takes you to ECP17, also called Hover City, a high-tech city built on a distant planet where the Great Admin established a strong dictatorship and banned any kind of entertainment.
Players are in charge of a team of young rebels, the Gamers, equipped with high-tech gears allowing amazing jumps and speed. They roam the city to fight against the new anti-leisure laws, sabotage the propaganda, help citizens, and find a way to put an end to the oppression.
Hover’s buildings offer breathtaking vertical playgrounds where you will have to prove your value. Deride the security forces, rise up to many challenges, assemble the best possible, upgrade your gear and experience the adrenaline of speed and height.
Hover : Revolt of Gamers is both a single and multiplayer experience. At any time you can switch from offline to online mode and join your friends or players from around the world. You can progress through the adventure by cooperating or play against them. Hover : Revolt of Gamers is a community-driven game offering many tools to players to create missions or mini games.
Today’s launch comes with an impressive update that doubles the game content compared to Early Access.
Here’s the full game content overview :
9 Playable Characters players can custom
1 Tutorial Stage
2 Open World Stages
2 Indoor Non-Linear Stages
2 Indoor Linear Stages
The Final Boss
90 Storyline Missions
Many Challenges of very different kinds :
•Races
•Chase
•Infiltration
•Tricks & Combos
•Graffities
•Sabotage
•Catch
•Gameball matches (epic streetball like game)
•Gameball races
Skill chips for customization (Speed, Jump, Strength, Grind, Hacking)
7 collectible pets (in various quality levels)
48 collectible graffities
17 original music tracks (feat. Hideki Naganuma)
Missions editor
The unique experience offered to the players is strengthened by a colorful sci-fi world, full of easter eggs, and, on the top of it, an amazing electro soundtrack including exclusive tracks from Jet Set Radio composer Hideki Naganuma. By the way the full OST is also now available as a DLC.