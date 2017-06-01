Name : Hover: Revolt of Gamers

Developer : Fusty Game, Midgar Studio

Publisher : PLAYDIUS Ent., Plug In Digital, The Sidekicks

Platform(s) : Windows PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Genre : Action, Adventure, Indie, Racing

Release Date : May 31, 2017, Console Dates TBA

Price : $21.99 (CDN), $16.99 (USD)

Homepage : hover-rog.com/

Read more about Hover: Revolt of Gamers: Fusty Game, Midgar Studio: PLAYDIUS Ent., Plug In Digital, The Sidekicks: Windows PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, Xbox One: Action, Adventure, Indie, Racing: May 31, 2017, Console Dates TBA: $21.99 (CDN), $16.99 (USD)Read more about Hover: Revolt of Gamers

Were you a fan of Jet Set Radio/JSRF? If the answer is yes, then it’s time to rejoice as the first true spiritual successor has officially arrived! Hover: Revolt of Gamers if officially out of Early Access and available on Steam.

Hover

: Revolt of Gamers offers an unique experience based on a fast-paced gameplay yet without violence, guns or blood. It’s all about “Parkouring” an incredible city, high speed racing, mega jumps, tricks and combos in a wide futuristic open world.

Hover takes you to ECP17, also called Hover City, a high-tech city built on a distant planet where the Great Admin established a strong dictatorship and banned any kind of entertainment.

Players are in charge of a team of young rebels, the Gamers, equipped with high-tech gears allowing amazing jumps and speed. They roam the city to fight against the new anti-leisure laws, sabotage the propaganda, help citizens, and find a way to put an end to the oppression.

Hover’s buildings offer breathtaking vertical playgrounds where you will have to prove your value. Deride the security forces, rise up to many challenges, assemble the best possible, upgrade your gear and experience the adrenaline of speed and height.

Hover : Revolt of Gamers is both a single and multiplayer experience. At any time you can switch from offline to online mode and join your friends or players from around the world. You can progress through the adventure by cooperating or play against them. Hover : Revolt of Gamers is a community-driven game offering many tools to players to create missions or mini games.

Today’s launch comes with an impressive update that doubles the game content compared to Early Access.

Here’s the full game content overview :

9 Playable Characters players can custom

1 Tutorial Stage

2 Open World Stages

2 Indoor Non-Linear Stages

2 Indoor Linear Stages

The Final Boss

90 Storyline Missions

Many Challenges of very different kinds :

•Races

•Chase

•Infiltration

•Tricks & Combos

•Graffities

•Sabotage

•Catch

•Gameball matches (epic streetball like game)

•Gameball races

Skill chips for customization (Speed, Jump, Strength, Grind, Hacking)

7 collectible pets (in various quality levels)

48 collectible graffities

17 original music tracks (feat. Hideki Naganuma)

Missions editor

The unique experience offered to the players is strengthened by a colorful sci-fi world, full of easter eggs, and, on the top of it, an amazing electro soundtrack including exclusive tracks from Jet Set Radio composer Hideki Naganuma. By the way the full OST is also now available as a DLC.