Name : Horizon Zero Dawn

Developer : Guerrilla Games

Publisher : Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform(s) : PlayStation 4

Genre : Action RPG / Adventure

Release Date : February 28, 2017

Price : $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD)

Homepage : www.playstation.com/en-ca/games/horizon-zero-dawn-ps4/

Read more about Horizon Zero Dawn: Guerrilla Games: Sony Interactive Entertainment: PlayStation 4: Action RPG / Adventure: February 28, 2017: $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD)Read more about Horizon Zero Dawn

The Frozen Wilds will be a new expansion to Horizon Zero Dawn, although specific details about it haven’t been released yet. When will it take place? Will it off much besides new areas to explore? Check out the trailer to see the footage Sony showed off during the press conference.