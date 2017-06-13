Name : God of War 4

Developer : Santa Monica Studio

Publisher : Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

Platform(s) : PlayStation 4

Genre : Adventure, Action

Release Date : TBA 2018

Price : $79.99 (CAD), $59.99 (USD)

Homepage : www.gamergeddon.com/wp-content/gallery/box-art/boxartnotavailable.jpg

Read more about God of War 4: Santa Monica Studio: Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC: PlayStation 4: Adventure, Action: TBA 2018: $79.99 (CAD), $59.99 (USD)Read more about God of War 4

God of War 4 isn’t news, but Sony showed off some pretty impressive footage during their E3 press conference. Check out the full trailer below to see a little more of what we can expect to play on the PS4 next year.

KEY FEATURES