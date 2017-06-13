Name : The Inpatient
Developer : Supermassive Games
Publisher : Sony Interactive Entertainment
Platform(s) : PlayStation®VR
Genre : Psychological Horror
Release Date : TBA
Price : TBA
Boxart

Set in the Blackwood Sanatorium, over 60 years prior to Until Dawn, The Inpatient is a brand new horror VR game from Supermassive Games. With deep immersion that places YOU in the game, you take on the role of an amnesiac inpatient. Over the course of the game you must find out who you are and why you are in the Sanatorium.

KEY FEATURES:

  • Branching narrative – Choices and consequences are integral to the gameplay. Your life (and the lives of those around you), are dramatically affected by the decisions you make.

 

  • Rich story/memories – The story isn’t just about scares; you’ll discover a rich backstory and uncover a conspiracy. Vivid flashback memories that you discover throughout the game are key to understanding why you are in the Sanatorium.

 

  • Deep immersion – This game puts YOU in the shoes of the main character. Thanks to the inclusion of voice control, gender choice and a fully realized body model – when you look down you see your legs, arms and hands – it feels like YOU are in the Sanatorium.

 