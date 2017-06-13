Name : The Inpatient

Developer : Supermassive Games

Publisher : Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform(s) : PlayStation®VR

Genre : Psychological Horror

Release Date : TBA

Price : TBA

KEY FEATURES:

Branching narrative – Choices and consequences are integral to the gameplay. Your life (and the lives of those around you), are dramatically affected by the decisions you make.

Set in the Blackwood Sanatorium, over 60 years prior to Until Dawn, The Inpatient is a brand new horror VR game from Supermassive Games. With deep immersion that places YOU in the game, you take on the role of an amnesiac inpatient. Over the course of the game you must find out who you are and why you are in the Sanatorium.

Rich story/memories – The story isn’t just about scares; you’ll discover a rich backstory and uncover a conspiracy. Vivid flashback memories that you discover throughout the game are key to understanding why you are in the Sanatorium.