The Inpatient is Coming to PlayStation VR, E3 2017 | TRAILER
KEY FEATURES:
- Branching narrative – Choices and consequences are integral to the gameplay. Your life (and the lives of those around you), are dramatically affected by the decisions you make.
- Rich story/memories – The story isn’t just about scares; you’ll discover a rich backstory and uncover a conspiracy. Vivid flashback memories that you discover throughout the game are key to understanding why you are in the Sanatorium.
- Deep immersion – This game puts YOU in the shoes of the main character. Thanks to the inclusion of voice control, gender choice and a fully realized body model – when you look down you see your legs, arms and hands – it feels like YOU are in the Sanatorium.