Spider-Man Showcases Some Fantastic Gameplay, E3 2017 | TRAILER
Spider-Man has been in development for some time now over at Insomniac Games, and last night we finally got a true glimpse of what it looks like during actio gameplay. From stealthy takedowns to Batman-like group battle scenarios, the game looks like ton of fun. The trailer also shows off some QTE moments, and some extremely cool web-slinging action to traverse the city. Oh, did you catch the first-person webbing action too? Yeah, that looked cool!