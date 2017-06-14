Name : Detroit: Become Human

Developer : Quantic Dream

Publisher : Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform(s) : PlayStation 4

Genre : Action-adventure

Release Date : TBA

Price : $79.99 (CAD), $59.99 (USD)

Detroit: Become Human is the latest title from developer Quantic Dream, best known for Heavy Rain & BEYOND: Two Souls. Set in Detroit City during the year 2036, the city has been revitalised by the invention and introduction of Androids into everyday life. But when Androids start behaving as if they are alive, events begin to spin out of control. Step into the roles of the story’s pivotal three playable characters, Kara, Connor and Markus, each with unique perspectives as they face their new way of life.

Key Features