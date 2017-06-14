Name : Detroit: Become Human
Developer : Quantic Dream
Publisher : Sony Interactive Entertainment
Platform(s) : PlayStation 4
Genre : Action-adventure
Release Date : TBA
Price : $79.99 (CAD), $59.99 (USD)
Detroit: Become Human is the latest title from developer Quantic Dream, best known for Heavy Rain & BEYOND: Two Souls. Set in Detroit City during the year 2036, the city has been revitalised by the invention and introduction of Androids into everyday life. But when Androids start behaving as if they are alive, events begin to spin out of control. Step into the roles of the story’s pivotal three playable characters, Kara, Connor and Markus, each with unique perspectives as they face their new way of life. 

Key Features

  • An Interactive Story: Craft a unique story through the actions of three key protagonists. Thoughtfully engage with numerous characters and make distinctive branching choices that ultimately shape the destinies of both Androids and Mankind.
  • Choices Have Consequences: Every action and decision will change the story and ultimately the fate of each character. Confront moral dilemmas, make decisions carefully, and face the consequences as it could mean life or death.
  • Insightful Gameplay Systems: New gameplay systems and UI offers the opportunity to interact with the environment in engaging new ways. Explore, analyze, collect and connect information intuitively. Each playable character has a unique set of abilities and gameplay features.

 