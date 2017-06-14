Detroit: Become Human, E3 2017 | TRAILER
Key Features
- An Interactive Story: Craft a unique story through the actions of three key protagonists. Thoughtfully engage with numerous characters and make distinctive branching choices that ultimately shape the destinies of both Androids and Mankind.
- Choices Have Consequences: Every action and decision will change the story and ultimately the fate of each character. Confront moral dilemmas, make decisions carefully, and face the consequences as it could mean life or death.
- Insightful Gameplay Systems: New gameplay systems and UI offers the opportunity to interact with the environment in engaging new ways. Explore, analyze, collect and connect information intuitively. Each playable character has a unique set of abilities and gameplay features.