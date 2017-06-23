Name : Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (Standalone)

Developer : Raven Software

Publisher : Activision

Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC

Genre : FPS

Release Date : June 27, 2017

Price : $49.99 (CAD), $39.99 (USD)

Read more about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (Standalone): Raven Software: Activision: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC: FPS: June 27, 2017: $49.99 (CAD), $39.99 (USD)Read more about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (Standalone)

COD4 Remastered isn’t new, but up until now, you’ve only been able to get it by purchasing the Legacy Edition of Infinite Warfare. However, beginning on June 27th, the game will be available to purchase as a standalone product for $39.99 (USD). If you’ve managed to hold off because you didn’t want more of that futuristic warfare stuff, then this is going to be a notable release for you.

Keep in mind, this will not include the Modern Warfare Remastered Variety Map Pack, which is available for an extra fee. We’ve reached out to Activision for an update regarding the required Infinite Warfare disc that owners currently need to play MW Remastered; we’ll update you when we hear back on whether a patch will alleviate this issue or not. In the meantime, here’s a launch trailer for the standalone version of Modern Warfare Remastered.