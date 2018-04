Name : Call of Duty: WWII

Developer : Sledgehammer Games

Publisher : Activision

Platform(s) : PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Genre : FPS

Release Date : November 3, 2017

Price : $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD)

Call of Duty: WWII actually a breath of fresh air for many, although still hated by many at the same time. Hey, you can’t please everyone. Anyhow, new DLC launches April 10, titled The War Machine. Check out this trailer for some over the top action and explosions.

Tensions escalate in DLC Pack 2 for Call of Duty®: WWII — The War Machine. Join the Allies and stop the powerful Axis advance in three new Multiplayer maps that illustrate the might and global reach of the Axis War Machine. Strike back and take part in the Allied invasion of Sicily in Operation Husky, the all new objective-based War Mode mission. Plus, experience the latest Nazi Zombies chapter: The Shadowed Throne.