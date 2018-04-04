Name : Marvel’s Spider-Man

Developer : Insomniac Games

Publisher : Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform(s) : PlayStation 4

Genre : Action

Release Date : September 7, 2018

Price : $59.99

Spider-Man has been one of the most anticipated PS4 exclusives since its reveal during E3 2016, and the long wait is nearly over. More than two years later, Insomniac Games and Sony are launching the web-slinging hero to the PS4 on September 7th this year!

If you’re even remotely interested in the game, and you very well should be, pre-order to get some new costumes that are being offered aas as incentive. Check out the trailer below for more information.