Name : Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Developer : Ubisoft Paris

Publisher : Ubisoft

Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Genre : Tactical Shooter

Release Date : TBA 2016

Price : $59.99 USD

Homepage : ghost-recon.ubisoft.com/wildlands/en-CA/home/

Splinter Cell hero, Sam Fisher, is making a trip to the Wildlands. Check out the information below along with a special trailer for the occasion.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands will introduce a free special Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell®–themed mission featuring the legendary Sam Fisher voiced by Michael Ironside as part of Special Operation I, the first major update of the second year of post-launch content for the game. Players will be able to team up with Sam in this special crossover event for free beginning tomorrow, April 10, on next-gen consoles and Windows PC. Additionally, players will have full access to Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands during the upcoming free weekend taking place from April 12 until April 15, 2018. The free weekend will be available on all platforms and will give newcomers the opportunity to try out everything including Ghost War PvP mode, Predator mission and Special Operation I.

Starting April 10, a wealth of exclusive Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cellcontent will be introduced to the Tom Clancy’s Ghost ReconWildlands main game and Ghost War PvP mode, including a new PvE mission, exclusive customization items and a new Ghost War PvP class. Players* will be able to play alongside Sam Fisher, the iconic character from the critically acclaimed Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cellespionage series, and help him complete his new high-risk infiltration mission in fictionalized future Bolivia. This new special challenge is playable solo or with up to four players in co-op and is one of the most difficult missions the Ghosts have ever faced. The nighttime stealth mission will require players to use all the tools at their disposal to succeed.