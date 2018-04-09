Splinter Cells’ Sam Fisher Makes a Visit to the Wildlands | NEWS
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands will introduce a free special Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell®–themed mission featuring the legendary Sam Fisher voiced by Michael Ironside as part of Special Operation I, the first major update of the second year of post-launch content for the game. Players will be able to team up with Sam in this special crossover event for free beginning tomorrow, April 10, on next-gen consoles and Windows PC. Additionally, players will have full access to Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands during the upcoming free weekend taking place from April 12 until April 15, 2018. The free weekend will be available on all platforms and will give newcomers the opportunity to try out everything including Ghost War PvP mode, Predator mission and Special Operation I.