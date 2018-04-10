Name : Masters of Anima Developer : Passtech Games Publisher : Focus Home Interactive Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC Genre : Action RPG Release Date : April 10, 2018 Price : $24.99 (CDN), $19.99 (USD) Read more about Masters of Anima
Fans of Overlord and the Pikmin games can rejoice today, thanks to the release of Masters of Anima. Developed by PASSTECH Games, Masters of Anima is an action RPG where you can raise and control minions to do your bidding and help you defeat various enemies and solve numerous puzzles.
Raise up to 100 Guardians at once to help you during exploration and fight, and manage them at the tip of your fingers
Strategy is key. Summon 5 types Guardians with their unique abilities and take on huge monsters in frenetic combat
Manage your Anima closely. This magical, all-around resource is key to combat, puzzle solving & exploration.