Name : Masters of Anima

Developer : Passtech Games

Publisher : Focus Home Interactive

Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre : Action RPG

Release Date : April 10, 2018

Price : $24.99 (CDN), $19.99 (USD)

Fans of Overlord and the Pikmin games can rejoice today, thanks to the release of Masters of Anima. Developed by PASSTECH Games, Masters of Anima is an action RPG where you can raise and control minions to do your bidding and help you defeat various enemies and solve numerous puzzles.