E3 2018 runs from June 12-14, but as usual we’ll see the press conferences running prior to the main show. Ubisoft’s E3 conference will take place at the Orpheum Theatre on June 11 at 1:00 p.m. PT.

What are you hoping to see revealed as a new title? I’m really hoping to see a new Rainbow Six, but with a focus shifted to a new single player campaign. Of course, we’d all love to see the return of Sam Fisher, and with his recent news surrounding Ghost Recon Wildlands, I don’t think that’s too far fetched.