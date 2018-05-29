Summer is here and the promotions are on the way. Many young gamers have lots of time off, and while it’s great to get outside and do stuff, it’s also fun to spend your evenings on your console and socializing with friends around the world. Here’s a list of offers courtesy of the PlayStation Blog.

Hardware and peripheral discounts throughout the 11 days include (all prices MSRP):

Jet Black PS4 Pro – $349.99 USD / $449.99 CDN

PlayStation VR bundles – starting at $199.99 USD / $249.99 CDN

DualShock 4 wireless controller (all colors) – $39.99 USD / $49.99 CDN

PlayStation Move motion controller (2 pack) – $79.99 USD / $99.99 CDN

PlayStation VR Aim controller (US only) – $49.99 USD

Catalog titles – check with your local retailer

We’ll have great deals on some of our biggest PS4 and PS VR titles, as well:

God of War: $49.99 USD / $59.99 CDN

Gran Turismo Sport: $19.99 USD / $29.99 CDN

Horizon Zero Dawn: $19.99 USD / $29.99 CDN

MLB The Show 18: $39.99 USD / $49.99 CDN

Shadow of the Colossus: $19.99 USD / $29.99 CDN

Bravo Team (PS VR): $29.99 USD / $39.99 CDN

Farpoint (PS VR): $14.99 USD/ $19.99 CDN

The Inpatient (PS VR): $14.99 USD / $19.99 CDN

What’s more, PlayStation Store will be offering promotions on popular games and network service memberships starting June 8 as well. Here are the offerings: