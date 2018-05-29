Days of Play Returns to PlayStation This June | NEWS
Summer is here and the promotions are on the way. Many young gamers have lots of time off, and while it’s great to get outside and do stuff, it’s also fun to spend your evenings on your console and socializing with friends around the world. Here’s a list of offers courtesy of the PlayStation Blog.
Hardware and peripheral discounts throughout the 11 days include (all prices MSRP):
- Jet Black PS4 Pro – $349.99 USD / $449.99 CDN
- PlayStation VR bundles – starting at $199.99 USD / $249.99 CDN
- DualShock 4 wireless controller (all colors) – $39.99 USD / $49.99 CDN
- PlayStation Move motion controller (2 pack) – $79.99 USD / $99.99 CDN
- PlayStation VR Aim controller (US only) – $49.99 USD
- Catalog titles – check with your local retailer
We’ll have great deals on some of our biggest PS4 and PS VR titles, as well:
- God of War: $49.99 USD / $59.99 CDN
- Gran Turismo Sport: $19.99 USD / $29.99 CDN
- Horizon Zero Dawn: $19.99 USD / $29.99 CDN
- MLB The Show 18: $39.99 USD / $49.99 CDN
- Shadow of the Colossus: $19.99 USD / $29.99 CDN
- Bravo Team (PS VR): $29.99 USD / $39.99 CDN
- Farpoint (PS VR): $14.99 USD/ $19.99 CDN
- The Inpatient (PS VR): $14.99 USD / $19.99 CDN
What’s more, PlayStation Store will be offering promotions on popular games and network service memberships starting June 8 as well. Here are the offerings:
- PlayStation Plus – $49.99 USD / $59.99 CDN for a 12-Month PS Plus membership (terms & conditions here)
- PlayStation Vue (available in the US only) – $10 USD per month off the Core plan standard price for the first two months ($44.99 USD per month thereafter) – learn more
- PlayStation Store catalog titles