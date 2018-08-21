Name : Trials Rising

Developer : Ubisoft RedLynx

Publisher : Ubisoft

Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre : Action, Racing

Release Date : February 12, 2019

Price : $39.99 (CDN), $29.99 (USD)

Trials fans, rejoice! We’ve got a date for the upcoming title, Trials Rising. Ubisoft will be launching their latest Trials game on February 12, 2019. Sure, there’s a bit of a wait but I’m sure you haven’t gotten all the top medals in Trials Fusion just yet, so get to work!

Set in new epic locations around the world and featuring over a hundred tracks, Trials Rising lets riders travel the world and put their skills to the test through various levels of difficulty, beat the competition, grow their fame under the eyes of experienced sponsors and work to become Trials champions. While enjoying the view of the Eiffel Tower or riding along the Great Wall of China, solo or in the hilarious Tandem Bike mode, riders won’t be able to resist the thrill of astonishing exploits and fails on their way.

The Trials franchise has always been about honing your skill and beating the competition, combined with fun and crazy moments with friends. Competition is brought to a new level in Trials Rising, as players will now receive instant notifications when a friend beats their score – so they can go and try to win the track back. Players will gain Fame through actions like completing tracks and Contracts, beating Challengers and competing against other players in multiplayer, all with the goal of becoming the Trials champion.

Each player will pursue their career in a League, a series of tracks to conquer before the Stadium Finals. New to Trials Rising, Stadium Finals is a big event that pits players against seven others in an elimination-style competition over three heats. The best riders unlock a new League to continue their journey.