Name : Valkyria Chronicles 4

Developer : Sega CS3

Publisher : SEGA

Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre : Tactical RPG

Release Date : September 25, 2018

Price : $69.99 (CDN), $49.99 (USD)

Valkryia Chronicles 4 launches in a little under a month, and Sega has a pretty cool bundle available if you’re a really big fan of the franchise. Check out the details after the jump.

Exclusive to the Valkyria Chronicles 4 “Memoirs from Battle Edition”*:

Exclusive Vinyl Statue of the “Hafen” Tank – Triumphantly bursting onto the scene, the “Hafen” tank vinyl statue is ready to conquer the snowy battlegrounds of Europa. More than just a tank, the “Hafen”, named after Claude’s hometown in Gallia, is a meaningful symbol for all of Squad E’s members. This version may not have the firepower of the original, but it makes a great centerpiece for any fan’s collection!

– Triumphantly bursting onto the scene, the "Hafen" tank vinyl statue is ready to conquer the snowy battlegrounds of Europa. More than just a tank, the "Hafen", named after Claude's hometown in Gallia, is a meaningful symbol for all of Squad E's members. This version may not have the firepower of the original, but it makes a great centerpiece for any fan's collection! "Claude's Travel Journal" Exclusive 100-Page Themed Artbook – Valkyria Chronicles 4's story is told through the photos, notes, and memories captured in Claude's travel journal. This exclusive artbook, inspired by Claude's journal in-game, features a wide selection of the beautiful watercolor-styled art from Valkyria Chronicles 4.

Valkyria Chronicles 4‘s story is told through the photos, notes, and memories captured in Claude’s travel journal. This exclusive artbook, inspired by Claude’s journal in-game, features a wide selection of the beautiful watercolor-styled art from Valkyria Chronicles 4. A Pair of DLC Adventures Featuring Squad 7 Characters – “A United Front with Squad 7” and “Edy’s Advance Ops” reunite fans of the original Valkyria Chronicles with the soldiers of Squad 7. Fight alongside Welkin, Alicia, Isara, Rosie, Largo, and Edy in over 3 hours of gameplay across 4 exclusive story missions, featuring fully-voiced cutscenes and unique challenges! After completing these missions, you’ll unlock those six Squad 7 members, as well as Edy’s personal submachine gun for use in your army in the main game. Bolster your forces with the renowned soldiers of Squad 7!

*Squad 7 DLC missions are available immediately through a download code included in the “Memoirs from Battle Edition.” They will be available as an add-on item on all platforms around the game launch.

