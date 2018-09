Name : Insurgency: Sandstorm

Developer : New World Interactive

Publisher : New World Interactive

Platform(s) : PC, Mac OS X, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Genre : FPS, Action

Release Date : September 18, 2018

Price : $34.99 (CDN), $24.99 (USD)

Insurgency is probably one of the top 3 tactical shooters available to gamers, so it’s no wonder they’re making a sequel. Here’s the latest trailer from Gamescom 2018, showcasing some new footage and incredible gameplay from Sandstorm.

From August 30 through September 18, players who have pre-ordered Insurgency: Sandstorm on Steam will receive exclusive access to Pre-order Beta 2.