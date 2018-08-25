Name : Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Developer : Treyarch

Publisher : Activision

Platform(s) : PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Genre : FPS

Release Date : October 12, 2018

Price : $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD)

Homepage : www.callofduty.com/ca/en/blackops4

Read more about Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: Treyarch: Activision: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One: FPS: October 12, 2018: $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD)Read more about Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

The open beta doesn’t start until September 15th, but if you’re looking for an early taste of what to expect in Black Ops 4, here’s a new trailer from Activision. Check out the multiplayer in glorious 4K quality.