Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – 4K Gameplay Trailer | VIDEO

Name : Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Developer : Treyarch
Publisher : Activision
Platform(s) : PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Genre : FPS
Release Date : October 12, 2018
Price : $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD)

The open beta doesn't start until September 15th, but if you're looking for an early taste of what to expect in Black Ops 4, here's a new trailer from Activision. Check out the multiplayer in glorious 4K quality.