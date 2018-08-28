Name : Call of Duty: WWII

Developer : Sledgehammer Games

Publisher : Activision

Platform(s) : PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Genre : FPS

Release Date : November 3, 2017

Price : $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD)

Read more about Call of Duty: WWII: Sledgehammer Games: Activision: PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4: FPS: November 3, 2017: $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD)Read more about Call of Duty: WWII

The 4th DLC pack is finally here for Call of Duty: WWII and it includes three new multiplayer maps, one new War Mode mission, and the final chapter for Nazi Zombies. Plus, if you don’t own the season pass, but you have a friend who does, you can join them to play the new multiplayer maps or the new War Mode mission for free, up til October 28, 2018. This is a good way to get a feel for the content to see if you want to bite the bullet and purchase it yourself.