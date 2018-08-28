Name : Call of Duty: WWII Developer : Sledgehammer Games Publisher : Activision Platform(s) : PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 Genre : FPS Release Date : November 3, 2017 Price : $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD) Read more about Call of Duty: WWII
The 4th DLC pack is finally here for Call of Duty: WWII and it includes three new multiplayer maps, one new War Mode mission, and the final chapter for Nazi Zombies. Plus, if you don’t own the season pass, but you have a friend who does, you can join them to play the new multiplayer maps or the new War Mode mission for free, up til October 28, 2018. This is a good way to get a feel for the content to see if you want to bite the bullet and purchase it yourself.
Airship – Fight atop a secret Airship base in the Alps, home to a docked zeppelin high above, as well as a treacherous cliff far below. Secure and hold the Airship to gain a powerful vantage point from which to control the action.
Chancellery – Oust enemy forces from their French stronghold within the Chancellery. Maintain control from courtyard vantage points, while engaging in chaotic firefights through the flanking pathways in this night-time incursion behind enemy lines.
Excavation – Battle in and around an enemy mine in Algeria. Fight up close in a devastated tank graveyard, or outsmart foes by attacking from one of many heightened rock outcroppings.
Operation Arcane – It’s no secret that Nazi Germany had many clandestine weapons and technology programs during World War II. In this War Mode Mission, players are tasked with infiltrating a hidden facility deep in the forested Austrian mountains to steal enemy secrets and schematics, and finally destroy any and all secret technology that remains.
The Frozen Dawn – In the final chapter of Nazi Zombies, Thule has awakened, and malevolent powers stir beneath the ice. The Sword of Barbarossa was the key to something much larger – and much darker – than anyone had imagined. Now the weary heroes have been brought to the very Throne of Death… and Marie, Jefferson, Olivia, and Drostan are all that stand between humanity and utter destruction.