Name : Far Cry 5
Developer : Ubisoft Montreal
Publisher : Ubisoft
Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC
Genre : FPS, Action-Adventure
Release Date : March 27, 2018
Price : $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD)
Read more about Far Cry 5
Boxart

Hope County is in trouble. Dead Living Zombies arrives today, and you can experience seven different film scenarios in which you’ll face hordes of the undead, earn new weapons and gear.

Additionally, a new title update available now introduces new features to all Far Cry 5 players, including:

  • New Game +: The highly anticipated New Game + allows players to restart the Far Cry 5 story after completing the main campaign, keeping their character progression. New Game + contains new elements such as upgradable perks in the main campaign and the higher-difficulty Infamous mode, in which AI have more health, take more damage and react more quickly to a player’s presence.
  • Destructible Objects: Destructible Objects are generic building blocks that shatter into small cubes when shot or otherwise creatively destroyed. Objects range from geometric shapes to building elements – and players can combine different shapes and textures for nearly endless destructible fun.
  • Scripting Tool: The Scripting Tool allows mapmakers to trigger different actions in their maps based on player behavior. For example, when players perform specific actions – like killing enemies, reaching a location or looking at specific objects – mapmakers can then change the time of day, teleport the player, add slow motion, change the music and add or remove enemies or gameplay objects. These tools open up a new realm of possibilities, allowing mapmakers to add an entirely new layer of visual storytelling to their creations.