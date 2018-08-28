Name : Far Cry 5

Developer : Ubisoft Montreal

Publisher : Ubisoft

Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC

Genre : FPS, Action-Adventure

Release Date : March 27, 2018

Price : $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD)

Hope County is in trouble. Dead Living Zombies arrives today, and you can experience seven different film scenarios in which you’ll face hordes of the undead, earn new weapons and gear.

Additionally, a new title update available now introduces new features to all Far Cry 5 players, including: