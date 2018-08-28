Far Cry 5: Dead Living Zombies Now Available | NEWS
Additionally, a new title update available now introduces new features to all Far Cry 5 players, including:
- New Game +: The highly anticipated New Game + allows players to restart the Far Cry 5 story after completing the main campaign, keeping their character progression. New Game + contains new elements such as upgradable perks in the main campaign and the higher-difficulty Infamous mode, in which AI have more health, take more damage and react more quickly to a player’s presence.
- Destructible Objects: Destructible Objects are generic building blocks that shatter into small cubes when shot or otherwise creatively destroyed. Objects range from geometric shapes to building elements – and players can combine different shapes and textures for nearly endless destructible fun.
- Scripting Tool: The Scripting Tool allows mapmakers to trigger different actions in their maps based on player behavior. For example, when players perform specific actions – like killing enemies, reaching a location or looking at specific objects – mapmakers can then change the time of day, teleport the player, add slow motion, change the music and add or remove enemies or gameplay objects. These tools open up a new realm of possibilities, allowing mapmakers to add an entirely new layer of visual storytelling to their creations.