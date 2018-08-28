Name : Onimusha: Warlords Developer : Capcom Publisher : Capcom Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch (digital), Steam Genre : Action Release Date : January 2019 Price : $29.99 (CDN), $19.99 (USD) Read more about Onimusha: Warlords
Onimusha: Warlords initially released in 2001 and it was an instant hit that spawned a few sequels. Onimusha: Warlords follows the battle-filled journey of samurai Samanosuke Akechi and ninja Kaede on a quest to save Princess Yuki from a legion of mysterious demons who have invaded Inabayama Castle. As the two travel throughout the castle, they unravel a malevolent plot by those who would serve the evil lord Nobunaga Oda. Using sword-based combat, a magical Oni Gauntlet and puzzle solving, players need to call on both brawn and creativity to defeat the demonic foes.
GAMEPLAY FEATURES
High-Definition Graphics – Characters, background graphics, and cut scenes have
been given a high-definition update to enhance the visibility on players’ quest to
save the princess.
Widescreen Support, New Display Options – Both the original game’s display (4:3)
and more standard widescreen display (16:9) are supported. Display settings can
be changed between 4:3 and 16:9 at any time in-game. Specific screens, including
parts of the menu screen, are fixed at either 16:9 or 4:3. A screen scroll feature in
the widescreen mode adapts to players’ movements to show areas that otherwise
aren’t fully visible.
Easy Mode Available From Start – Easy Mode is unlocked for players from the
start of gameplay, which wasn’t available in the original game. This addition
makes it easier for both newcomers and those who haven’t played Onimusha:
Warlords for a while to dive into this world right away.\
Analog Stick Support – In addition to the controls from the original, this new
release allows players to move using analog sticks. This added feature makes it
easier to move instinctively and change directions quickly.
New Soundtrack – A brand new soundtrack and voices have been recorded to
accompany the newest release of Onimusha: Warlords.