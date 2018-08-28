Name : Onimusha: Warlords

Developer : Capcom

Publisher : Capcom

Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch (digital), Steam

Genre : Action

Release Date : January 2019

Price : $29.99 (CDN), $19.99 (USD)

Onimusha: Warlords initially released in 2001 and it was an instant hit that spawned a few sequels. Onimusha: Warlords follows the battle-filled journey of samurai Samanosuke Akechi and ninja Kaede on a quest to save Princess Yuki from a legion of mysterious demons who have invaded Inabayama Castle. As the two travel throughout the castle, they unravel a malevolent plot by those who would serve the evil lord Nobunaga Oda. Using sword-based combat, a magical Oni Gauntlet and puzzle solving, players need to call on both brawn and creativity to defeat the demonic foes.