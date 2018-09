Name : Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Developer : Square Enix

Publisher : Square Enix

Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, Microsoft Windows

Genre : RPG

Release Date : September 4, 2018

Price : $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD)

Homepage : www.gamergeddon.com/wp-content/gallery/box-art/Dragon_Quest_XI_cover_art.jpg

Read more about Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age: Square Enix: Square Enix: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, Microsoft Windows: RPG: September 4, 2018: $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD)Read more about Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Dragon Quest is finally back with the entry that many of us have been waiting for. A North American console release is always great, but there are rumors that Echoes of Elusive Age may even surpass the greatness that is Dragon Quest VIII. Check out the launch trailer below.