Name : The Long Dark
Developer : Hinterland Studio
Publisher : Hinterland Studio
Platform(s) : Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, MacOS, Linux
Genre : Survival
Release Date : August 1, 2017 (Digital), September 4, 2018 (Physical)
Price : $33.99
Boxart

The Long Dark released digitally for PC, Mac and Linux last year, but effective today you can find a limited number of copies to physically add to your shelf. Check out the new gameplay trailer that was released to celebrate this news.