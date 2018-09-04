Name : The Long Dark Developer : Hinterland Studio Publisher : Hinterland Studio Platform(s) : Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, MacOS, Linux Genre : Survival Release Date : August 1, 2017 (Digital), September 4, 2018 (Physical) Price : $33.99 Read more about The Long Dark
The Long Dark released digitally for PC, Mac and Linux last year, but effective today you can find a limited number of copies to physically add to your shelf. Check out the new gameplay trailer that was released to celebrate this news.