Name : Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Developer : Ubisoft Toronto
Publisher : Ubisoft
Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre : Action-Adventure
Release Date : October 16, 2018
Price : $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD)
Starlink is arriving in just over a month. If you’re not really sure what this new IP is all about, you should check out this walkthrough video released by Ubisoft today. 