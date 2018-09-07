Starlink: Battle For Atlas Walkthrough | NEWS Bryan Tremblay September 7, 2018 Starlink: Battle For Atlas Walkthrough | NEWS2018-09-07T13:40:26+00:00 Featured, News, News, News, Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox One No Comment Name : Starlink: Battle for AtlasDeveloper : Ubisoft TorontoPublisher : UbisoftPlatform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo SwitchGenre : Action-AdventureRelease Date : October 16, 2018Price : $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD)Homepage : www.gamergeddon.com/wp-content/gallery/box-art/Starlink_Battle_for_Atlas.jpgRead more about Starlink: Battle for AtlasStarlink is arriving in just over a month. If you’re not really sure what this new IP is all about, you should check out this walkthrough video released by Ubisoft today. News Bytes, Nintendo, PlayStation, PS4, Switch, video, Xbox One