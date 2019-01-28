Do you enjoy a good shooter? If so, Insurgency 2: Sandstorm truly deserves a look. It’s a squad-based shooter where teamwork is key, and lone wolves will die quick.

Sandstorm offers what I consider to be the absolute best artificial intelligence in any game, and this creates an unbelievable level of challenge, that is completely dynamic and changes based on how you play the game.

Insurgency: Sandstorm is a game of team-based tactics and objective-oriented gameplay complete with player versus player, cooperative versus AI, and competitive matchmaking game modes set in a fictional, contemporary Middle Eastern conflict. Your soldier’s appearance, weapons, attachments, armor, and amount of carried ammo are fully customizable with hundreds of options. Call in airstrikes, request helicopter support, drive vehicles with mounted weapons, and use a wide range of specialist weaponry from grenades to drones to C-4 explosives.

