Menu

Tom Clancy’s The Division® 2 Open Beta Begins March 1 | NEWS

Featured News News News PC PlayStation Xbox One
0 0 121

Name : Tom Clancy's The Division 2
Developer : Massive Entertainment
Publisher : Ubisoft
Platform(s) : PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Genre : Action role-playing, survival, third person shooter
Release Date : March 15, 2019
Price : $59.99 (USD), $79.99 (CAD)
Homepage : tomclancy-thedivision.ubisoft.com/game/en-ca/home
Read more about Tom Clancy's The Division 2
Boxart

Ubisoft just announced that the Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Open Beta will run from March 1 through March 4 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. This follows closely being the recent private beta that ran last week.

Players will be able to access the beta by downloading the client via their preferred platform of choice beginning on March 1st unless stated otherwise by Ubisoft.

Led by Massive Entertainment in collaboration with seven other studios around the world*, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is the next evolution in the open-world online shooter RPG genre that the first game helped establish. Set seven months after a deadly virus was released in New York City, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 will bring players into a fractured and collapsing Washington D.C. The world is on the brink, its people living through the biggest crisis ever faced in human history. As veteran Division agents, players are the last hope against the complete fall of society as enemy factions vie for control of the city. If Washington D.C. is lost, the entire nation falls. Building upon more than two years of listening to and learnings from The Division community, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 will offer a substantial campaign that organically flows into a robust endgame, to create a cohesive and meaningful experience for all types of players.

 

0

Related Articles

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Endgame Trailer

Feb 21, 2019 1 110

Degrees of Separation Now Available | NEWS

Feb 15, 2019 1 106

Recent Posts

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Endgame Trailer

February 21, 2019, No Comments on Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Endgame Trailer

This isn’t the end agents. The fight for our city…has only just begun.  Watch the Endgame trailer for Tom…

Degrees of Separation Now Available…

A new puzzle game announced a few months ago…

Feb 15, 2019 1 106

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night…

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is coming to all…

Feb 14, 2019 0 122
3602
Read More

Social Media