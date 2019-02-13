Tom Clancy’s The Division® 2 Open Beta Begins March 1 | NEWS

Name : Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Developer : Massive Entertainment

Publisher : Ubisoft

Platform(s) : PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Genre : Action role-playing, survival, third person shooter

Release Date : March 15, 2019

Price : $59.99 (USD), $79.99 (CAD)

Homepage : tomclancy-thedivision.ubisoft.com/game/en-ca/home

Ubisoft just announced that the Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Open Beta will run from March 1 through March 4 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. This follows closely being the recent private beta that ran last week.

Players will be able to access the beta by downloading the client via their preferred platform of choice beginning on March 1st unless stated otherwise by Ubisoft.

“Led by Massive Entertainment in collaboration with seven other studios around the world*, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is the next evolution in the open-world online shooter RPG genre that the first game helped establish. Set seven months after a deadly virus was released in New York City, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 will bring players into a fractured and collapsing Washington D.C. The world is on the brink, its people living through the biggest crisis ever faced in human history. As veteran Division agents, players are the last hope against the complete fall of society as enemy factions vie for control of the city. If Washington D.C. is lost, the entire nation falls. Building upon more than two years of listening to and learnings from The Division community, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 will offer a substantial campaign that organically flows into a robust endgame, to create a cohesive and meaningful experience for all types of players.”

