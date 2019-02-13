Trials Rising Open Beta Dates Announced | NEWS

Name : Trials Rising Developer : Ubisoft RedLynx Publisher : Ubisoft Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC Genre : Action, Racing Release Date : February 26, 2019 Price : $39.99 (CDN), $29.99 (USD) Read more about Trials Rising
The Trials Rising Open Beta will take place February 21 to February 24 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC, with a pre-download starting February 19. This Open Beta is an invitation for all players to get a taste of the over-the-top action ahead of Trials Rising’s worldwide launch on February 26.
During the Open Beta, riders will have access to a special set of features and progression flow, along with Global Multiplayer. This includes:
18 tracks from easy to extreme, including four University of Trials on-boarding tracks
Five bikes (Squid, Rhino, Mantis, Helium and the hilarious two-player Tandem bike)
The exclusive Turbo Bike Exhaust for the Helium Bike, which makes it roar like a real motorbike. All players who unlock the in-game Trials Turbo Bike item during Open Beta will be able to keep it once they purchase the game.
25 Contracts, Challengers game mode and 8 tracks playable in Online Multiplayer
