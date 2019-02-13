Trials Rising Open Beta Dates Announced | NEWS

Menu

Trials Rising Open Beta Dates Announced

Name : Trials Rising
Developer : Ubisoft RedLynx
Publisher : Ubisoft
Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC
Genre : Action, Racing
Release Date : February 26, 2019
Price : $39.99 (CDN), $29.99 (USD)
The Trials Rising Open Beta will take place February 21 to February 24 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC, with a pre-download starting February 19. This Open Beta is an invitation for all players to get a taste of the over-the-top action ahead of Trials Rising’s worldwide launch on February 26.

During the Open Beta, riders will have access to a special set of features and progression flow, along with Global Multiplayer. This includes:

  • 18 tracks from easy to extreme, including four University of Trials on-boarding tracks
  • Five bikes (Squid, Rhino, Mantis, Helium and the hilarious two-player Tandem bike)
  • The exclusive Turbo Bike Exhaust for the Helium Bike, which makes it roar like a real motorbike. All players who unlock the in-game Trials Turbo Bike item during Open Beta will be able to keep it once they purchase the game.
  • 25 Contracts, Challengers game mode and 8 tracks playable in Online Multiplayer
  • Customization editor with over 2,000 stickers

For more information about Trials Rising and to register for the Open Beta, please visit: https://www.ubisoft.com/en-us/game/trials-rising

