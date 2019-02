Name : Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Developer : ArtPlay, DICO, WayForward Technologies

Publisher : 505 Games

Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Genre : Action-adventure

Release Date : Summer 2019

Price : TBA

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is coming to all home consoles and PC this summer, and during the Nintendo Direct show yesterday, we got to see a brand new trailer full of gameplay. For those that don’t realize it, this is a crowdfunded game that was on Kickstarter, and it’s produced by Koji Igarashi, best known for none other than Castlevania.

