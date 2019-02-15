Degrees of Separation Now Available | NEWS

Menu

Degrees of Separation Now Available

Name : Degrees of Separation
Developer : moondrop
Publisher : Modus Games
Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC
Genre : Puzzle Platformer
Release Date : February 14, 2019
Price : $22.49 (CAD)
Homepage : dofsgame.com/#contact
A new puzzle game announced a few months ago has just launched. Degrees of Separation follows the story of Ember and Rime, two souls empowered with the ability to manipulate the environment around them. Manipulating the powers of hot and cold, you’ll embark on a journey that brings these two souls closer together.

For now, check out the trailer below. Later this weekend we’ll be streaming the game at https://mixer.com/NavComm81 so feel free to come watch, and make sure to follow for more streams as we move forward. You can expect a full review by next week.

1

