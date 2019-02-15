Degrees of Separation Now Available | NEWS

Name : Degrees of Separation

Developer : moondrop

Publisher : Modus Games

Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC

Genre : Puzzle Platformer

Release Date : February 14, 2019

Price : $22.49 (CAD)

Homepage : dofsgame.com/#contact

Read more about Degrees of Separation: moondrop: Modus Games: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC: Puzzle Platformer: February 14, 2019: $22.49 (CAD)Read more about Degrees of Separation

A new puzzle game announced a few months ago has just launched. Degrees of Separation follows the story of Ember and Rime, two souls empowered with the ability to manipulate the environment around them. Manipulating the powers of hot and cold, you’ll embark on a journey that brings these two souls closer together.

For now, check out the trailer below. Later this weekend we’ll be streaming the game at https://mixer.com/NavComm81 so feel free to come watch, and make sure to follow for more streams as we move forward. You can expect a full review by next week.

1