Special Operation 4 Arrives Tomorrow on Ghost Recon Wildlands | NEWS

Name : Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Developer : Ubisoft Paris

Publisher : Ubisoft

Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Genre : Tactical Shooter

Release Date : TBA 2016

Price : $59.99 USD

Homepage : ghost-recon.ubisoft.com/wildlands/en-CA/home/

Tomorrow, players will be able to check out Special Operation 4 in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands. The latest operation a new PvE mode called Guerilla, the Sapper PvP class, and more. Check out the trailer and more information below.

Guerrilla Mode expands on the game’s PvE experience with a unique challenge testing players’ endurance, skills and tactics. Solo or up to four Ghosts, players will need to defend key locations against increasingly deadly waves of Cartel and Unidad members. After each completed wave, players will have the opportunity to purchase and upgrade weapons, skills and attachments with resources gathered from dead enemies. Each choice will be impactful and strategy will be essential to overcome the challenge.

In addition to Guerrilla Mode, Special Operation 4 introduces a wealth of new Ghost War PvP–focused content, including:

One New PvP Class: The Sapper is a new Support class option that deploys a specialized drone that shoots “concussion” mines. These mines drain stamina from players and suppress them, slowing down their rush.

The Sapper is a new Support class option that deploys a specialized drone that shoots “concussion” mines. These mines drain stamina from players and suppress them, slowing down their rush. Two New PvP Maps.

Two New PvP Events: Arms Race: Players spawn with only their pistols and are forced explore the map for better weapons. Danger Zone: Players are periodically bombed with ultrasonic blasts, forcing them to always be on the move.



