Menu

Indie RPG/Strategy Game, WARSAW, Headed to PS4, Switch & PC in Q3 | NEWS

News News News Nintendo PC PlayStation
0 0 175

Name : WARSAW
Developer : Pixelated Milk
Publisher : gaming company
Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC
Genre : RPG, Strategy, Indie
Release Date : Q3 2019
Price : TBA
Read more about WARSAW
Boxart

Indie fans, rejoice! It looks like there may be a gem headed your way this fall. WARSAW is a strategic RPG developed by Pixelated Milk and is heading to PS4, Switch and PC later this year. Check out some details along with a trailer showing off its beautiful artwork after the jump.

MAIN FEATURES

  • Turn-based tactical rpg with characters of varying classes, and with skill and resource management in immersive WW2 setting
  • A deep tactical combat system with multitude of complementing skills, weapons and character abilities
  • Character stories and backgrounds delivered through gameplay as well as numerous historical and fictional events happening under specific game’s circumstances
  • Incredible replay value due to non-linear gameplay
0

Related Articles

The Official Launch Trailer for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is Here| TRAILER

Mar 5, 2019 0 93

Mar 4, 2019 0 166

Recent Posts

The Official Launch Trailer for Tom Clancy’s The…

March 5, 2019, No Comments on The Official Launch Trailer for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is Here| TRAILER

Ten more days until Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 launches, and today we get the official launch trailer for…

Four more days until the next numbered entry in…

Mar 4, 2019 0 166

Devil May Cry 5 –…

The world as we know it is falling apart…

Feb 28, 2019 0 58
3614
Read More

Social Media