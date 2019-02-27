Indie RPG/Strategy Game, WARSAW, Headed to PS4, Switch & PC in Q3 | NEWS

Name : WARSAW Developer : Pixelated Milk Publisher : gaming company Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC Genre : RPG, Strategy, Indie Release Date : Q3 2019 Price : TBA Read more about WARSAW
Indie fans, rejoice! It looks like there may be a gem headed your way this fall. WARSAW is a strategic RPG developed by Pixelated Milk and is heading to PS4, Switch and PC later this year. Check out some details along with a trailer showing off its beautiful artwork after the jump.
MAIN FEATURES
Turn-based tactical rpg with characters of varying classes, and with skill and resource management in immersive WW2 setting
A deep tactical combat system with multitude of complementing skills, weapons and character abilities
Character stories and backgrounds delivered through gameplay as well as numerous historical and fictional events happening under specific game’s circumstances
Incredible replay value due to non-linear gameplay
