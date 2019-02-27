The Division 2 Will Receive A Full Year of Free Post-Launch Content | NEWS

- Tidal Basin, releasing shortly after launch, will reveal a new challenging stronghold held by the Black Tusks.
- Operation Dark Hours, also releasing soon after launch, will be the first 8-player raid in the history of The Division.
- Episode 1, D.C. Outskirts: Expeditions, releasing in Summer 2019, will take players to the surrounding areas of Washington to fight for the liberation of the city in two additional main missions, a new game mode to investigate the fate of a lost convoy, encountering unexpected threats along the way.
- Episode 2: Pentagon: The Last Castle, releasing in Autumn 2019, will have additional main missions, with players storming the Pentagon and unveil the secrets that hide beneath one of America’s most iconic locations
- Episode 3, releasing in Winter 2019 will close the first chapter of The Division 2 story and pave the way for more content to come.
For players who want to get their hands on new content as soon as possible, the Year 1 Pass will grant players the following:
- 7-day early access to All Year 1 Episodes narrative content
- Instant access to all Year 1 Specializations as they release
- 8 Classified Assignments revealing more about the fall of D.C.
- Exclusive cosmetics and additional in-game activities, such as base of operations projects and bounties,