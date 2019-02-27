The Division 2 Will Receive A Full Year of Free Post-Launch Content | NEWS

Name : Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Developer : Massive Entertainment

Publisher : Ubisoft

Platform(s) : PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Genre : Action role-playing, survival, third person shooter

Release Date : March 15, 2019

Price : $59.99 (USD), $79.99 (CAD)

Homepage : tomclancy-thedivision.ubisoft.com/game/en-ca/home

The Division 2 launches in just over two weeks, and today Ubisoft is detailing the post-launch content and the benefits of having a Year 1 Pass as well. Check out a new video and all the details below.

Tidal Basin , releasing shortly after launch, will reveal a new challenging stronghold held by the Black Tusks.

, releasing shortly after launch, will reveal a new challenging stronghold held by the Black Tusks. Operation Dark Hours , also releasing soon after launch, will be the first 8-player raid in the history of The Division.

, also releasing soon after launch, will be the first 8-player raid in the history of The Division. Episode 1, D.C. Outskirts: Expeditions , releasing in Summer 2019, will take players to the surrounding areas of Washington to fight for the liberation of the city in two additional main missions, a new game mode to investigate the fate of a lost convoy, encountering unexpected threats along the way.

, releasing in Summer 2019, will take players to the surrounding areas of Washington to fight for the liberation of the city in two additional main missions, a new game mode to investigate the fate of a lost convoy, encountering unexpected threats along the way. Episode 2: Pentagon: The Last Castle , releasing in Autumn 2019, will have additional main missions, with players storming the Pentagon and unveil the secrets that hide beneath one of America’s most iconic locations

, releasing in Autumn 2019, will have additional main missions, with players storming the Pentagon and unveil the secrets that hide beneath one of America’s most iconic locations Episode 3, releasing in Winter 2019 will close the first chapter of The Division 2 story and pave the way for more content to come.

Following Tom Clancy’s The Division 2’s endgame-first philosophy, players can look forward to a full year of free post-launch content that includes Episodes, free major content updates with additional narratives and missions, new PvP and PvE modes, and new specializations. Each specialization brings a new signature weapon and skill tree to unlock and master as players take on new high-level challenges. Players can expect the following content:

For players who want to get their hands on new content as soon as possible, the Year 1 Pass will grant players the following:

7-day early access to All Year 1 Episodes narrative content

Instant access to all Year 1 Specializations as they release

8 Classified Assignments revealing more about the fall of D.C.

Exclusive cosmetics and additional in-game activities, such as base of operations projects and bounties,

