Menu

The Division 2 Will Receive A Full Year of Free Post-Launch Content | NEWS

Featured News News News PC PlayStation Xbox
0 0 162

Name : Tom Clancy's The Division 2
Developer : Massive Entertainment
Publisher : Ubisoft
Platform(s) : PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Genre : Action role-playing, survival, third person shooter
Release Date : March 15, 2019
Price : $59.99 (USD), $79.99 (CAD)
Homepage : tomclancy-thedivision.ubisoft.com/game/en-ca/home
Read more about Tom Clancy's The Division 2
Boxart

The Division 2 launches in just over two weeks, and today Ubisoft is detailing the post-launch content and the benefits of having a Year 1 Pass as well. Check out a new video and all the details below.

 

Following Tom Clancy’s The Division 2’s endgame-first philosophy, players can look forward to a full year of free post-launch content that includes Episodes, free major content updates with additional narratives and missions, new PvP and PvE modes, and new specializations. Each specialization brings a new signature weapon and skill tree to unlock and master as players take on new high-level challenges. Players can expect the following content:

  • Tidal Basin, releasing shortly after launch, will reveal a new challenging stronghold held by the Black Tusks.
  • Operation Dark Hours, also releasing soon after launch, will be the first 8-player raid in the history of The Division.
  • Episode 1, D.C. Outskirts: Expeditions, releasing in Summer 2019, will take players to the surrounding areas of Washington to fight for the liberation of the city in two additional main missions, a new game mode to investigate the fate of a lost convoy, encountering unexpected threats along the way.
  • Episode 2: Pentagon: The Last Castle, releasing in Autumn 2019, will have additional main missions, with players storming the Pentagon and unveil the secrets that hide beneath one of America’s most iconic locations
  • Episode 3, releasing in Winter 2019 will close the first chapter of The Division 2 story and pave the way for more content to come.

For players who want to get their hands on new content as soon as possible, the Year 1 Pass will grant players the following:

  • 7-day early access to All Year 1 Episodes narrative content
  • Instant access to all Year 1 Specializations as they release
  • 8 Classified Assignments revealing more about the fall of D.C.
  • Exclusive cosmetics and additional in-game activities, such as base of operations projects and bounties,
0

Related Articles

The Official Launch Trailer for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is Here| TRAILER

Mar 5, 2019 0 93

Mar 4, 2019 0 165

Recent Posts

The Official Launch Trailer for Tom Clancy’s The…

March 5, 2019, No Comments on The Official Launch Trailer for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is Here| TRAILER

Ten more days until Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 launches, and today we get the official launch trailer for…

Four more days until the next numbered entry in…

Mar 4, 2019 0 165

Devil May Cry 5 –…

The world as we know it is falling apart…

Feb 28, 2019 0 57
3614
Read More

Social Media