Check out the Launch Trailer for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice! | TRAILER

Name : Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Developer : FromSoftware

Publisher : Activision

Platform(s) : Playstation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC

Genre : Action-adventure

Release Date : March 22, 2019

Price : $59.99 (USD)

Homepage : www.sekirothegame.com/ca/en/

This is a launch trailer that you don’t want to miss – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice launches in 11 more days, and if this trailer doesn’t get you excited then I’m not sure what will. Stunning visuals, methodical and brutal combat, and we expect a really well written tale will all be things to experience in Sekiro.

Spoiler Warning: This trailer shows off a lot of previously unseen footage so depending on how much you want to experience first-hand, you may not want to see all of what this trailer offers.

