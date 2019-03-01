Menu

Check out the Launch Trailer for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice! | TRAILER

Name : Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Developer : FromSoftware
Publisher : Activision
Platform(s) : Playstation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC
Genre : Action-adventure
Release Date : March 22, 2019
Price : $59.99 (USD)
Homepage : www.sekirothegame.com/ca/en/
This is a launch trailer that you don’t want to miss – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice launches in 11 more days, and if this trailer doesn’t get you excited then I’m not sure what will. Stunning visuals, methodical and brutal combat, and we expect a really well written tale will all be things to experience in Sekiro.

 

Spoiler Warning: This trailer shows off a lot of previously unseen footage so depending on how much you want to experience first-hand, you may not want to see all of what this trailer offers.

