Menu
Featured News News PlayStation Xbox
0 0 166

Name : Devil May Cry 5
Developer : Capcom
Publisher : Capcom
Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Genre : Action-Adventure
Release Date : March 8, 2019
Price : $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD)
Homepage : www.devilmaycry5.com/
Read more about Devil May Cry 5
Boxart

Four more days until the next numbered entry in the Devil May Cry series launches on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation.  Here’s a cool trailer showing some of the live action filming and motion work that it takes to make a game like this.

Devil May Cry 5 is available starting March 8th for the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system, and PC. The Deluxe Edition can be pre-ordered now and includes the full game plus: four alternate devil breaker weapons for Nero, motorcycle weapon variant for Dante, alternate style rank and title screen announcers, behind the scenes live action cutscenes, and classic battle theme music options.

 

0

Related Articles

The Official Launch Trailer for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is Here| TRAILER

Mar 5, 2019 0 93

Devil May Cry 5 – Final Trailer | NEWS

Feb 28, 2019 0 57

Recent Posts

The Official Launch Trailer for Tom Clancy’s The…

March 5, 2019, No Comments on The Official Launch Trailer for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is Here| TRAILER

Ten more days until Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 launches, and today we get the official launch trailer for…

Four more days until the next numbered entry in…

Mar 4, 2019 0 166

Devil May Cry 5 –…

The world as we know it is falling apart…

Feb 28, 2019 0 57
3614
Read More

Social Media