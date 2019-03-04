Name : Devil May Cry 5

Developer : Capcom

Publisher : Capcom

Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Genre : Action-Adventure

Release Date : March 8, 2019

Price : $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD)

Homepage : www.devilmaycry5.com/

Four more days until the next numbered entry in the Devil May Cry series launches on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation. Here’s a cool trailer showing some of the live action filming and motion work that it takes to make a game like this.

Devil May Cry 5 is available starting March 8th for the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system, and PC. The Deluxe Edition can be pre-ordered now and includes the full game plus: four alternate devil breaker weapons for Nero, motorcycle weapon variant for Dante, alternate style rank and title screen announcers, behind the scenes live action cutscenes, and classic battle theme music options.

