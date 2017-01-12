Name : Super Bomberman R

Developer : Konami Digital Entertainment, HexaDrive

Publisher : Konami Digital Entertainment

Platform(s) : Nintendo Switch

Genre : Puzzle, Action

Release Date : March 3, 2017

Price : TBA

Konami hasn’t been a favorite of many people since the whole debacle with Hideo Kojima, and while it’s fun to hate on the company as a whole, I have to admit that I really want to play this game. Bomberman games have often been pretty awesome, and this new iteration looks like a blast (pun not intended.. but it works!) and with the portable multiplayer aspects of the Switch, I think there’s some great possibilities with this game.