Name : Super Bomberman R
Developer : Konami Digital Entertainment, HexaDrive
Publisher : Konami Digital Entertainment
Platform(s) : Nintendo Switch
Genre : Puzzle, Action
Release Date : March 3, 2017
Price : TBA
Boxart

Konami hasn’t been a favorite of many people since the whole debacle with Hideo Kojima, and while it’s fun to hate on the company as a whole, I have to admit that I really want to play this game. Bomberman games have often been pretty awesome, and this new iteration looks like a blast (pun not intended.. but it works!) and with the portable multiplayer aspects of the Switch, I think there’s some great possibilities with this game.

 