Name : Super Bomberman R Developer : Konami Digital Entertainment, HexaDrive Publisher : Konami Digital Entertainment Platform(s) : Nintendo Switch Genre : Puzzle, Action Release Date : March 3, 2017 Price : TBA Read more about Super Bomberman R
Konami hasn’t been a favorite of many people since the whole debacle with Hideo Kojima, and while it’s fun to hate on the company as a whole, I have to admit that I really want to play this game. Bomberman games have often been pretty awesome, and this new iteration looks like a blast (pun not intended.. but it works!) and with the portable multiplayer aspects of the Switch, I think there’s some great possibilities with this game.